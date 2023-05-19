Multiview for live sports is finally coming to Apple TV

Apple TV users will now have the option to watch multiple live sports games at once on the streaming service. The company recently announced that Apple TV 4K devices will now allow simultaneous streaming for up to four Major League Soccer or Friday Night Baseball games on the Apple TV app.

Gone are the days of channel flipping when two of your favourite teams have the same start time for their games. Once users select which games they want to watch, Apple TV will allow for viewing layout customization. This includes making one screen bigger than the other, inputting specific audio preferences or watching four games instead of two.

MLS 360 and MLB Big Inning support multiview in addition to Major League Soccer and Friday Night Baseball as well.

Apple has been toying with the new feature for a while now, with developer Steve Mosser spotting hints at multiview in Apple’s code as far back as March. The company also launched a beta version of the feature in early April.

The addition of multiview to Apple TV comes bundled in with tvOS 16.5. Apple looks to be giving its sports fans some love across all platforms, with iOS 16.5 adding a ‘Sports’ tab in Apple News.

Multiview comes at a time when Apple TV+’s content timeline is likely to take a hit as the WGA strike begins.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple Via: The Verge