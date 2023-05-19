Google Pixel Buds Pro rumoured to get Clear Calling in future update

The Google Pixel Buds’ last firmware update saw the inclusion of Spatial Audio with head tracking back in March 2023. Now, Google is allegedly working on yet another major update for its flagship earbuds.

The Pixel Buds Pros, no stranger to useful tweaks and upgrades to improve their quality, are now rumoured for an update that will add Clear Calling functionality to the earbuds, according to 9to5Google.

The company’s December 2022 Feature Drop saw Clear Calling added to the Pixel 7 line, a feature that can filter out background noise with the help of Google’s AI capabilities. The trait is able to filter noise for both the caller and the receiver, making it a unique and exclusive offering from the company.

Although the tech giant is planning to bring the feature over to the Buds, it is still unclear whether or not it will work without the Pixel 7.

That’s not the only update reportedly coming to the earbuds. Super Wide Band speech inclusion would allow for increased voice call transmission from 16 to 32kHz. Super Wide Band Speech will only be available on networks that support 5G voice services, according to the original report from the Bluetooth SIG paper.

If that wasn’t enough, Google is also apparently looking to add Digital Wellbeing features to help protect users’ hearing. This could be done perhaps in a similar way to Apple’s volume warning and Headphone Safety features.

These three potential additions would mark the biggest firmware update to the Pixel Buds Pros since the inclusion of Spatial Audio.

Right now, there is no clear timeline for when the company plans to roll out these changes.

Source: 9to5Google