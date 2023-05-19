Mortal Kombat dominated Canadian Google Search trends following new game reveal

Mortal Kombat was the eighth top-trending topic on Google in Canada on May 18th, the search giant has revealed.

This was made possible thanks to Warner Bros. and NetherRealm’s reveal of the iconic fighting game’s latest entry, Mortal Kombat 1. According to Google, the top five trending Canadian searches for Mortal Kombat were as follows:

Mortal Kombat 1 trailer Mortal Kombat reboot Mortal Kombat pre-order Mortal Kombat kollector’s edition Mortal Kombat games

While the game is intended as a soft reboot, hence the title, Mortal Kombat 1 is also a sequel to 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11. Beyond the usual mix of an in-depth campaign and various offline and online modes, MK1 will introduce a feature called Kameo Fighters, who can assist you in kombat. It’s set to release PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 19th, 2023.

In related news, Amazon Italy seemingly confirmed a previous rumour regarding the game’s DLC characters, which will reportedly include Homelander from The Boys and the eponymous DC antihero Peacemaker. It’s unclear whether these will be based on the TV versions of the characters, played by Antony Starr and John Cena, respectively.

Image credit: Warner Bros.