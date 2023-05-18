fbpx
Elon Musk’s biography will release in September, available for preorder now

Written by Steve Jobs' biographer, Walter Isaacson

Gabrielle Huston
May 18, 20235:29 PM EDT 0 comments

Elon Musk’s biography is set to release on September 12, 2023. It has been written by Walter Isaacson, who is perhaps best known for writing Steve Jobs’ biography. He’s written many others’ biographies, however, including those for Leonardo da Vinci, Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein.

Musk has been a controversial figure of late. In just the last few months, he’s lost billions, called remote work “morally wrong,” feuded with the CBC, illegally fired employees who criticized him, and banned journalists from Twitter.

The reactions on Twitter have varied. Some are enthusiastic about Musk or about Isaacson’s writing, while others are critical of Musk’s recent actions or the choice to write a biography of a living person.

You can preorder the book on Simon and Schuster’s website.

Source: Walter Isaacson

