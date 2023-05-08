Twitter admits security incident exposed private ‘Circle’ tweets

A recent Twitter bug briefly revived verified badges for legacy users. While Twitter remained hush on the incident, it is speaking out on a different bug in Twitter’s Circle feature, which was discovered by users in April.

Twitter Circles enables users to select up to 150 other users who can see and interact with a Tweet. It allows users to have more control and flexibility on who they engage with on a tweet-by-tweet basis. The recent bug caused private Circle tweets to be visible to strangers.

After almost a month of silence, the company has finally commented on the issue in an email sent to affected users, as reported by The Guardian. “A security incident that occurred earlier this year,” the email says, “may have allowed users outside of your Twitter Circle to see tweets that should have otherwise been limited to the Circle to which you were posting.”

Twitter claimed that the issue resulted from a security incident that occurred earlier this year, but it was immediately fixed. It’s worth noting that Twitter has been reducing its staff since Elon Musk took over the company, and the bug’s appearance is another indication that the platform is not being coded particularly well.

The email did not acknowledge reports of privacy violations affecting tweets from “private” accounts, which should only be visible to approved followers and not to anyone else. These issues have raised concerns about the company’s ability to maintain its platform and ensure the privacy of its users.

Source: The Guardian