Bell has added a bonus to several of its wireless plan offerings.

Customers with new activations can earn $10/month monthly credit for 24 months.

The deal applies to its 25GB $85/month, 50GB $95/month, and 100GB $110/month plans.

A $5 monthly credit for 24 months also applies to the company’s 15GB $65/month plan option, but that’s a deal the company had rolled out in earlier weeks.

Bell shared the offer on April 29th, just days after it increased the price of its 100GB Canada-U.S. plan.