Bell Media and Warner Bros. Discovery team up to bring more content to Crave

Bell Media has announced a brand new licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal sees Warner Bros. content brought to Bell’s streaming service, Crave. The agreement also encompasses CTV, CTV.ca, the CTV app, and Bell Media Specialty channels, according to the press release.

The deal means a vast array of Warner Bros. Discovery’s intellectual property will be accessible to Canadians in a new way. HBO and Max Originals, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and many legacy shows and films are among the content that will soon be streamable on Crave.

Other content on the way includes Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, The Sympathizer, The Regime, and more.

French language rights are also included as part of the agreement for select content, including HBO and Max Originals, Friends, and the Harry Potter franchise.

“Bell Media is committed to providing Canadians with the most compelling content, and this deal, which secures the biggest titles on screens today, does just that,” says Karine Moses, Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, and Vice Chair, Québec for Bell.

An exact date for when we can expect Warner Bros. Discovery content to appear on Crave is yet to be confirmed.

Source: Bell Media