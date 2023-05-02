Save big on PC tech with NewEggs’s Mother’s Day promotion

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away. NewEgg currently has several tech products, including laptops, storage, routers, monitors and more, on sale for Mother’s Day.

Check out some of the deals below:

Seagate FireCuda ST8000DX001 8TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5-inch Internal HDD Bare Drive: $299.97 ($150 off with promo code MDTBCS253)

Synology DS1522+ Diskless System Network Storage: $999.97 (regularly $1,299.97)

Corsair 4000D Airflow CC-9011200-WW Black Steel / Plastic / Tempered Glass ATX Mid Tower Computer Case: $119.99 (regularly $139.99)

Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0, with Rescue Data Recovery Services (STKP16000400): $339.97 (regularly $409.97)

ASUS Zenbook Consumer Notebook 14-inch WQXGA AMD Ryzen 7 7730U AMD Radeon 16GB 1TB SSD Windows 11 Home UM3402YAR-DS71T-CA: $1,199 (regularly $1,299)

LG UltraGear 27-inch (26.5-inch Viewable) 240Hz OLED 2K Gaming Monitor 0.03ms FreeSync Premium & G-Sync Compatible, QHD 2560 x 1440, Flat Panel 27GR95QE-B: $1,299.99 (regularly $1,356.99)

Letsfit EW1 Smart Watch & Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Seagate Expansion Portable 2TB External Hard Drive HDD – 2.5 Inch USB 3.0, for Mac and PC with Rescue Services (STKM2000400): $84.97 ($10 off with promo code MDTBCS256)

MSI Vigor GK30 Combo White, 6-Zone RGB GK30 Gaming Keyboard & GM11 Gaming Mouse, Water Repellent & Splash-Proof, 5000 DPI: $64.99 (regularly $94.99)

ASUS RT-AX1800S Dual Band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) AX1800 Router Supporting MU-MIMO and OFDMA Technology, with AiProtection Classic Network Security Powered by Trend Micro: $79.99 (regularly $119.99)

WD Red Plus 12TB NAS Hard Disk Drive – 7200 RPM Class SATA 6Gb/s, CMR, 256MB Cache, 3.5 Inch – WD120EFBX: $274.97 (regularly $369.97)

SAMSUNG 870 EVO Series 2.5-inch 2TB SATA III V-NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) MZ-77E2T0B/AM: $169.97 (regularly $199.97)

Find all Mother’s Day tech deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: NewEgg