You can now keep track of your cat effortlessly thanks to Tile’s new tracker

Forget about tagging your phone, wallet, earbuds, keys or anything else that you deem essential. Tile, the company known for its AirTag-like trackers, now has a new offering that helps make sure you never lose the most prized possession of all — your feline friend.

The new Tile for Cats tracker from Life360 is a version of the Tile Sticker tracker complete with a silicon attachment and a 250-foot Bluetooth range. Seriously, it’s meant to be attached to your cat’s collar so that you always know exactly where your precious furbaby is.

The battery for the Tile for Cats tracker is set to last three whole years (that’s around 29 cat years, by the way), with the sticker being easily replaceable. It also features AI assistant integration for Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, meaning that you can find out exactly which bed your cat is hiding under with a simple voice command.

The Tile for Cats includes the Tile sticker and attachment that is designed to fit on most cat collars, including breakaway collars. The attachment is capable of stretching up to 1.7 times without breaking and is water resistant.

The new Tile is Life360’s first dedicated pet tracker, although it had teased the idea of using its standard trackers on animals before. The company’s new offering was created for indoor use only due to its limited range, so it’s best if you don’t let your kitty wander too far.

The Tile for Cats costs $40 USD (approximately $54.53 CAD.)

Image credit: Life360

Source: Newswire Via: Engadget