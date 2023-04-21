Major updates to Wallet and Find My apps expected with iOS 17

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 release has been a hot topic for months, with many rumours suggesting it will be a minor update. However, new reports have emerged recently, indicating that Apple is planning significant changes to the Wallet and Find My apps, as shared by MacRumors.

According to reliable Apple analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the Apple Wallet app could receive updates to its user interface. Gurman even compared iOS 17 to iOS 15, as it will focus on updates to core system apps, instead of introducing revolutionary new changes or features.

In addition to Wallet, Apple might also be looking to improve ‘Find My’ as part of a broader push for location-related features. Further, while Apple is reportedly working on introducing sideloading to iOS 17, which would allow users to install apps outside of the App Store, as part of the Digital Markets Act.

Moving on to wearables, Gurman said that “watchOS 10 will be the most significant update to watchOS since its introduction.” Gurman does not expect the core WatchOS design to change, but Apple might introduce new ways to use and interact with the system.

Another rumour making the rounds since October suggests that Apple is working on a new version of Messages. According to the report, the app might receive a new “home area” along with chat rooms, video clips, and AR chat features. While the rumour is somewhat sketchy, it’s worth keeping an eye on as we learn more about iOS 17 in the coming months.

Overall, it seems that iOS 17 will bring some significant changes to the Wallet and Find My apps, along with potential updates to the Messages and updates to WatchOS 10. While we’ll have to wait for more information to be sure, it’s clear that Apple is working hard to make its mobile operating system even better for users.

Source: MacRumours