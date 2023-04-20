Google pushes out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 to Pixel phones

For supported Google phones enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program, the third beta for the QPR3 release is now available.

The update is being distributed over-the-air, and is available for the Pixel 4a (5G), 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro.

The change log for this beta release is focuses on squashing bugs. Issues with Wi-Fi calling and system UI crashes are among the fixes.

The new build also highlights a known issue that is is still being worked on. According to Google, “the list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.”

These “quarterly platform releases” arrive four times a year, and are marketed on Pixel phones as “feature drops.”

The stable version of QPR3 is expected to arrive in June. It will be the final quarterly platform release for Android 13. The next major version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 14, is also in beta testing right now.

System images for QPR3 are also available from Google on its developer website.

Source: 9to5Google Via: Google