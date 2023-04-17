iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will reportedly feature frosted glass back

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly feature frosted back glass similar to the Pro models, according to a Weibo user that also leaked the iPhone 14 ‘Yellow’ model.

The frosted glass would make the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus look more similar to the Pro models. However, the Pro models are rumoured to get a new titanium frame and even thinner bezel, which would differentiate the two sets.

Alongside the frosted rear, rumours indicate the ‘Dynamic Island‘ will also make its way to each of the iPhone 15 devices this year.

It’s not unusual for the non-Pro models to eventually get features and design elements from the high-end iPhones. For instance, OLED displays were originally available on the Pro models, but they made their way to the lower-end units with the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

MacRumors points out that the rumour comes from a source that accurately leaked the yellow iPhone 14. That said, it’s worth taking this leak with a grain of salt as the source doesn’t have the same solid track record as other leakers.

Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup is expected to launch in September.

Via: MacRumors