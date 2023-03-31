Apple is reportedly working on an OLED MacBook Air

Apple is reportedly considering adding OLED displays to its MacBook Air lineup, according to a recent report from Korean tech website The Elec This would be a major shift for the MacBook Air, as none of Apple’s MacBook laptops feature OLED panels. All current MacBooks, including the Pro and Air models, feature a Liquid Retina displays based on LCD technology.

According to the publication, LG Display is currently developing OLED panels for Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets, but it does not have the capacity to develop OLED panels that could be used in a laptop screen. As a replacement, Apple has reportedly turned to Samsung to produce OLED panels for its MacBook Air.

There is no release date yet for the OLED MacBook Air, according to The Elec. It’s also unclear whether the OLED MacBook Air will even be released or if it’s just a test for Samsung’s production capabilities.

Other notable industry analysts have also said that Apple is working on an OLED MacBook. For example, display analyst Ross Young said that Apple would release an OLED display sometime in 2024, and the rumour was backed-up by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

It's expected that with Apple's adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 11, 2023

OLED panels would allow Apple’s laptops to be thinner, lighter, and have better battery life. OLED displays also permit “more diverse form factor design options,” according to Kuo.

Apple’s MacBooks are already known for their superb displays, and the addition of OLED tech could take them to the next level. It remains to be seen when or if Apple will launch an OLED MacBook Air, but with multiple reports indicating that the company is exploring the technology, it seems likely that we’ll see OLED displays on Apple’s laptops sooner rather than later.

Source: The Elec, @mingchikuo Via: DigitalTrends