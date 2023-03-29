PlayStation Spring Sale offers up to 75 percent off over 2,000 titles

Sony has kicked off a major Spring Sale on the PlayStation Store, offering up to 75 percent off more than 2,400 digital games and add-ons.

Notably, this includes deals on recent releases like Dead Space, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and Like a Dragon: Ishin! See below for some of the highlights:

The full list of Spring Sale deals can be found here. The promotion runs until April 26th.

Image credit: Square Enix