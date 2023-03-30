Google will show extreme heat alerts in Search soon

Over the coming months, Google will roll out extreme heat alerts in Search that aim to help people stay safe during heat waves, alongside AI-powered tools to help communities handle hotter temperatures.

According to Google, to stay safe during extreme weather, people often turn to the internet to ask questions. In order to display authoritative and helpful information for scenarios where people search for information on extreme heat, Google will now show alerts that detail when a heat wave is predicted to start and end, tips on staying cool and other health related concerns to be aware of.

“To make sure the information is relevant and accurate, we’re working with the Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN),” wrote Google.

Further, according to Google, cities around the world are looking for ways to prevent “heat islands,” which are urban areas with higher temperatures due to structures like roads and buildings that absorb heat and re-emit it.

Tree Canopy is part of Google’s Environmental Insights Explorer, and it combines AI and aerial imagery to help cities understand their current tree coverage and better plan future urban forestry initiatives. “The City of Austin has already used the tool to prioritize planting trees in vulnerable areas of the city and even used it to help place bus shelters to increase shade,” wrote Google.

Now Google has announced that it is expanding Tree Canopy from 14 cities to nearly 350 cities globally, including Toronto, with plans to expand to more cities this year.

Other than that, it is also leveraging its AI algorithms and aerial imagery to help urban planners and governments to identify areas that would benefit the most from ‘cool roofs.’ For reference, cool roofs are designed to reflect sunlight and absorb less heat.

Check out Google’s full blog post to learn more about its initiative to help people stay safe during heat waves.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google