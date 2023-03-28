What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in April 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in April.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in April.

Leaving Prime Video April

War With Grandpa (April 1st)

Bad Boys II (April 2nd)

Aamhi Doghi (April 5th)

Amazon Riders (April 5th)

Gretel and Hansel (April 6th)

Minari (April 11th)

The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town (April 14th)

The First 48 (April 14th)

Chaos Walking (April 14th)

The Looming Tower (April 18th)

Stowaway (April 21st)

The First 48 (April 28th)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this April

Shrek Forever After (April 11th)

Shrek the Third (April 11th)

Despicable Me (April 14th)

Despicable Me 2 (April 14th)

Bill Nye: Science Guy (April 24th)

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5 (April 25th)

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5 (April 27th)

What’s leaving Crave in April

Reminiscence (April 4th)

Stage Fright (April 5th)

50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. & Mrs. Kraus (April 7th)

Rogue Hostage (April 9th)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (April 13th)

Crutch (April 17th)

Siberia (April 17th)

Cinema Toast: Season 1 (April 19th)

Sasquatch: Season 1 (April 19th)

Scary Movie (April 19th)

Scary Movie 2 (April 19th)

Scary Movie 3 (April 19th)

Scary Movie 4 (April 19th)

Scary Movie 5 (April 19th)

Malignant (April 26th)

Free Guy (April 28th)

Free Guy (April 28th) A Cinderella Story: Starstruck (April 30th)

After Dark, My Sweet (April 30th)

Angel Heart (April 30th)

August: Osage County (April 30th)

Belle (April 30th)

Big Miracle (April 30th)

Boogie (April 30th)

Four Christmases (April 30th)

Friday Night Lights (2004) (April 30th)

Grizzly Man (April 30th)

I Am Ali (April 30th)

I Heart Huckabees (April 30th)

Land (April 30th)

Letters to Juliet (April 30th)

Minions (April 30th)

Monsoon Wedding (April 30th)

Peacock (April 30th)

Red (April 30th)

Red 2 (April 30th)

Ride the Eagle (April 30th)

Riders of Justice (April 30th)

Rio (April 30th)

Rio 2 (April 30th)

Snowpiercer (April 30th)

Spirit Untamed (April 30th)

Super Troopers (April 30th)

Super Troopers 2 (April 30th)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (April 30th)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (April 30th)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (April 30th)

The Bank Job (April 30th)

TMNT (April 30th)

Image Credit: IMDB