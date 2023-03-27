Some Apple employees reportedly aren’t sold on its mixed reality headset

Apple’s often rumoured virtual reality/augmented reality (AR/VR) headset has been in the works for years, but some employees at the company reportedly still don’t think it’s ready.

According to a recent report from The New York Times, several Apple employees have left the project because they’re skeptical of the mixed reality (MR) headset’s potential for success, with its rumoured pricey $3,000 USD (about $4,000 CAD) cost a primary concern.

Apple is expected to finally reveal its upcoming headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, though there’s also a possibility its keynote and release could be pushed back again. While skepticism regarding entering a new product category is expected, The Times report notes that some Apple engineers even question the utility of the MR headset and are concerned that it lacks the killer app required to push the device.

“Some internal skeptics have questioned if the new device is a solution in search of a problem,” writes The New York Times. “Unlike the iPod, which put digital songs in people’s pockets, and the iPhone, which combined the abilities of a music player and a phone, the headset hasn’t been driven by the same clarity.”

The report goes on to say that despite these concerns, the mixed reality headset is still scheduled to launch in June and that “manufacturing is underway.” The device was also reportedly recently demoed to several Apple executives at the company’s Steve Jobs Theatre in California.

Leading up to the mixed reality headset’s release, several rumours have appeared about the device, including its ski goggle-like design, a Digital Crown-like dial that allows you to move in and out of VR, and swappable battery packs.

Source: The New York Times Via: MacRumors