Here’s what’s new with iOS 16.4: New emoji, voice isolation for calls and bug fixes

Apple has released iOS 16.4 to all compatible iPhones. This latest update brings several new features, including bug fixes, and performance improvements for iOS users.

Some of the new additions include:

New Emojis: The update includes 21 new emoji like animals, hand gestures and objects, which can all be accessed through the emoji keyboard.

Notifications for Web Apps: iOS 16.4 adds notifications for web apps to the Home Screen, providing users with quick access to their favourite web apps and websites.

Voice Isolation for Cellular Calls: This feature prioritizes your voice during cellular calls and blocks out ambient noise around you, making it easier to hear and be heard during phone calls.

Duplicates Album in Photos: The update expands support for detecting duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library.

VoiceOver Support for Maps in the Weather App: The VoiceOver feature now provides support for maps in the Weather app, making it easier for visually impaired users to get weather information.

Accessibility Setting for Video: iOS 16.4 introduces an accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected, which can help prevent seizures.

Bug Fixes: The update fixes various bugs and issues, such as Ask to Buy requests from children failing to appear on the parent’s device and Matter-compatible thermostats becoming unresponsive when paired with Apple Home.

To update to the new version, navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone and select ‘General’. Tap on ‘Software Update’ and then ‘Download and Install.’ The update is 5.4GB in size.

Source: Apple