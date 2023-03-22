Toronto-based Nanoleaf unveils new Matter-compatible smart lights

Toronto-based smart light company Nanoleaf is rolling out three new Matter-compatible lights as part of its ‘Essentials’ line.

The A19/BR30 bulbs and a new Lightstrip are the “first ever Matter smart lighting available on the market,” Nanoleaf said in a press release. The lights work with Matter over Thread for seamless setup and control and offer white and RGB lighting.

Matter, for those unfamiliar, is a new open-source standard for smart homes that should make it much easier to set up internet-connected devices and make them work with other internet-connected devices. Thread is the networking protocol used to wirelessly connect all of these devices.

“We’re so excited to not only launch our first Matter products, but to be the first company to offer Matter over Thread smart lighting to users today,” said Gimmy Chu, Nanoleaf CEO and co-founder, in the press release.

Moreover, Nanoleaf said its existing modular light panels and light bars, including Shapes, Elements, Canvas and Lines, will receive an over-the-air update later this year to make them compatible with Matter.

Nanoleaf’s Matter-enabled lights will open for pre-order on March 22nd on the company’s website. The A19 smart bulb and Lightstrip will be globally available on Nanoleaf’s website with pricing ranging from $19.99 to $49.99. Moreover, the upcoming BR30 bulb will be available starting April 2023, with other new bulbs like the GU10 and a recessed downlight coming later this year.

Image credit: Nanoleaf