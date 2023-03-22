The Weather Network comes to free streaming app Pluto TV

Pluto TV’s latest free ad-supported television channel (FAST) is The Weather Network, making it the first subscription-free streaming platform in Canada to offer in-depth weather coverage.

According to a recent press release, Pluto TV’s take on The Weather Network offers real-time weather coverage of major Canadian cities, weather stories, long-form programs and content exclusive to the FAST channel and a new morning show developed for a “streaming audience” that features Matt Di Nicolantonio and Michael Vann. Long-form programming includes Storm Hunters, Captured, Power to the People and more.

Other recent additions to Pluto TV’s lineup include Blue Ant Media-owned FAST channels HauntTV, Crimetime, HistoryTime and Homeful.

The streaming app is owned by Paramount, which also operates its Powermount+ premium streaming service. Pluto TV is available online or through the app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

MobileSyrup is a division of Blue Ant Media.

Image credit: Pluto TV

Source: Newswire