Nothing’s Ear (2) wireless earbuds are now available to order in Canada

Carl Pei’s Nothing has revealed its latest audio offering.

The Nothing Ear (2), a direct successor to the Nothing Ear (1), are now available to order in Canada, with the estimated shipping date set for Friday, March 24th and a price tag of $199.

The Ear (2) cost the same as Ear (1), and the new earbuds look almost identical to their predecessor, with the primary differences coming down to specs.

One of the most significant new features of the Ear (2) is its support for the LHDC 5.0 audio codec, which allows users to stream Hi-Res audio. Additionally, the Ear (2) offers a new personalized sound profile that enables users to calibrate the buds to their specific hearing after taking a quick test in the Nothing X companion app.

As leaks suggested, the Ear (2) offers dual pairing, enabling users to connect to two devices simultaneously, alongside support for adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), which tunes out unwanted noises based on the user’s specific ear profile and surroundings. Both of these features we’re absent in the Ear (1). Further, leaks suggested that the buds would offer over 36 hours of battery life with the charging case, which also turned out to be true. The charging case can be charged with a USB-C wire or wirelessly.

Additionally, the buds offer an IP54 rating, while its charging case is IP55 rated against dust and water splashes.

The Ear (2) are now available to order from Nothing’s website for $199. Learn more about the Ear (2) here. MobileSyrup will have more on the Ear (2) in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Nothing

Source: Nothing