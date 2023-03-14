New leak gives us an idea about Nothing Ear (2) specs

Nothing is ready to detail its latest audio offering, the Nothing Ear (2) on Wednesday, March 22nd. While we’ve already seen leaked renders of the upcoming earbuds, we’re uncertain about the Nothing Ear (2)s’ specs.

Now, roughly a week before the unveiling of the earbud, a new leak from The Tech Outlook sheds some light on reported specs of the audio gadget.

For starters, the buds will have a semi-transparent design, similar to the Nothing Ear (1), corroborating the previous render leak. They will come equipped with a transparent case, and visually, there seem to be little to no changes.

Spec-wise, just like the Ear (1)s, the Ear (2)s will also feature 11.6mm drivers. Reportedly, the new buds will offer a six-hour playback time, alongside 36 hours of battery life with the charging case that can be charged with a USB-C wire or wirelessly.

Previous leaks indicated the Ear (2)s will feature personalized active noise cancellation, and the new leak says the same. Personalized ANC allows the user to set the intensity of noise cancellation according to their preference. The new buds are also expected to support dual connectivity, allowing the device to be paired with two devices at once for ease of switching.

Other than the spec leak, The Tech Outlook’s report also shared a few new marketing images for the upcoming buds. Check them out below:

Image credit: The Tech Outlook

Source: The Tech Outlook