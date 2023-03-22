Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus reportedly sold better than the iPhone 13 mini

With its iPhone 14 series, Apple ditched the iPhone 13 mini in favour of the larger iPhone 14 Plus. Though the company hasn’t revealed official sales numbers, the undeniably cute 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini is believed not to have sold well, leading to Apple taking a chance on the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus in 2021 (it seems everyone that demanded a smaller iPhone didn’t actually purchase the device).

Fast-forward several months following the 14 Plus’ release, and it appears that — if the latest report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC is accurate — this gamble paid off, and there is a market out there for a bigger base-level iPhone.

According to the DSCC, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus shipments are 59 percent higher than the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini over the same year-over-year period. This data contradicts earlier reports indicating the iPhone 14 Plus was not selling as well as Apple had hoped.

With this in mind, DSCC’s report indicates that while the iPhone 14 Plus has surpassed the iPhone 13 mini’s sales, it’s still well behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max with just 11 percent of overall shipments. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max holds 36 percent of overall display shipments, the iPhone 14 Pro holds 28 percent, and the iPhone 14 has 25 percent of overall shipments.

It’s believed that with the iPhone 15 series, Apple will stick with the current size lineup for its devices, including the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which some rumours indicate could be called the iPhone 15 Ultra.

When I spent time with the iPhone 14 Plus earlier this year, I was impressed with the device and felt like it had the potential to sell better than the mini series given the modern smartphone industry’s focus on big, expansive displays. That said, I still missed the optical zoom the iPhone 14 Pro/Max offer.

Source: MacRumors