New on Netflix Canada: April 2023

In April 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, Sweet Tooth: Season 2, Beef, Transatlantic, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and more.

Coming Soon

Ex-Addicts Club — Netflix Series

Welcome to Eden: Season 2

April 1st

10,000 B.C.

Catwoman

Click

Crash

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Girls Trip

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Jurassic Park

Laurence Anyways

Lego Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2

Louis Cyr, l’homme le plus fort du monde

The Many Saints of Newark

Miracles from Heaven

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

New York Minute

Shark Tale

Something’s Gotta Give

Superbad

Wild Wild West

You Got Served

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Weather — Netflix Film

April 2nd

War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix Series

April 4th

My Name is Mo’Nique — Netflix Series

The Signing — Netflix Series

April 5th

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix Documentary

April 6th

Beef — Netflix Series

Reminiscence

April 7th

Chupa — Netflix Film

Into the Storm

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix Film

Oh Belinda — Netflix Film

Thicker Than Water — Netflix Series

Transatlantic — Netflix Series

April 8th

Hunger — Netflix Film

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

April 10th

CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix Family

April 11th

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix Comedy

April 12th

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix Documentary

Celeste Barber Fine, thanks — Netflix Comedy

Operation: Nation — Netflix Film

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix Series

April 13th

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix Family



Florida Man — Netflix Series

Obsession — Netflix Film

April 14th

Phenomena — Netflix Film

Queenmaker — Netflix Series

Queens on the Run — Netflix Film

Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix Film

April 15th

Bolduc, La

Doctor Cha — Netflix Series

Le mirage

April 16th

The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix Family

April 17th

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — Netflix Family

April 18th

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich — Netflix Documentary

Longest Third Date — Netflix Documentary

April 19th

Chimp Empire — Netflix Documentary

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — Netflix Film

April 20th

42

The Diplomat — Netflix Series

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — Netflix Series

April 21st

8 Mile

A Tourist’s Guide to Love — Netflix Film

Chokehold — Netflix Film

Erin Brockovich

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3

One More Time — Netflix Film

Rough Diamonds — Netflix Series

April 22nd

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4

Stowaway

April 25th

John Mulaney: Baby J — Netflix Comedy

April 26th

The Good Bad Mother — Netflix Series

Kiss, Kiss — Netflix Film

Love After Music — Netflix Series

April 27th

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series

The Matchmaker — Netflix Film

The Nurse — Netflix Series

Sharkdog: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — Netflix Series

April 28th

AKA — Netflix Film

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — Netflix Series

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this April

Shrek Forever After (April 11th)

Shrek the Third (April 11th)

Despicable Me (April 14th)

Despicable Me 2 (April 14th)

Bill Nye: Science Guy (April 24th)

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5 (April 25th)

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5 (April 27th)

Image credit: Netflix