Premium smartphones represented a majority of sales in 2022, and Apple played a major role

Apple’s iPhones helped boost the sales of premium smartphones.

According to research from Counterpoint, premium smartphone sales (devices that cost more than $600 USD) represented 55 percent of all smartphone sales in 2022.

Apple’s sales grew by six percent in the premium category, representing three-quarters of all premium smartphone sales. The company also took market share from Huawei with its decline in China. However, Counterpoint notes Apple could have seen more premium sales.

“Apple could have grown more, if not for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max supply disruption during the peak holiday season in 2022,” said Counterpoint

Other factors pushing the sale of premium smartphones include people willing to spend more on a device and retain it for a longer period of time.

Samsung represents the second largest market share, with its premium smartphone sales declining by five percent in 2022. The company’s missed opportunity in China and the late launch of the Galaxy S22 series, compared to the S21 in 2021, played a role.

Apple accounted for 23 percent of smartphone shipments in the last quarter of 2022, replacing a role Samsung once held. The research shows the iPhone 14 series launch played a role, dominating regional markets in Asia and North America. Samsung held 15 percent of the share.

Apple’s growth in smartphone shipments follows Counterpoint’s analysis that found the company made eight of the best-selling smartphones in 2022.

Source: Counterpoint