Telecom news roundup: funding high-speed internet projects [Mar.11-17]

Here’s a recap of some of the most important telecom news in Canada.

Business

Elon Musk’s Starlink is reportedly ready to start testing its satellite-to-cellular offering.

Rogers has released redacted information under an order from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). However, the documents are heavily redacted and offer little new information.

T-Mobile buys out U.S.-based Mint Mobile from Ryan Reynolds.

Government

The Governments of Canada and Ontario rewarded Bell with $13 million to bring high-speed internet access to Eastern Ontario. Project funding comes from a July 2021 announcement.

The same announcement is responsible for Cogeco receiving $2.4 million to bring high-speed internet access to Campbellville, Ontario.

Deals

Fido is offering $10/month off for 24 months on 30GB plans, joining discounts from Koodo and Virgin.

Save up to $180 on the Samsung Galaxy A53. More details are available here.

Starlink is offering discounts on its hardware, and Canadians can save over 50 percent.

Image credit: Shutterstock