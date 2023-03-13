Samsung’s Galaxy A53 is now $180 off

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 is now available at a discounted rate. Until April 6th, you can get the mid-range smartphone for $409.

$409 is $180 off the regular price, which is a pretty sweet deal. The Galaxy A54 is rumoured to launch on March 16th, so it makes sense that this might be the last offer before Samsung retires the handset.

You can also get 50 percent off a two-year Samsung Care+ plan by purchasing select smartphones. However, you can only get the two-year Care+ plan until March 28th.

The Galaxy A53 is a solid mid-range device with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It also sports a mid-range Exynos 1280 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 5,000mAh battery.

I reviewed the Galaxy A53 last year and found that the smartphone struck a reasonable balance between performance, style and cost.

You can buy the handset from Samsung’s website, here.

Source: Samsung