Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 rumoured to offer less battery than predecessor

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 series will reportedly be available in four models this year, adding another version to last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 lineup. SamMobile reports that the Chinese regulatory board has published the listings for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series.

The listing includes model and battery sizes:

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: 300mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm: 300mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm: 425mAh

The ‘Classic’ model will reportedly bring back the rotating bezel and is slightly larger than the standard smartwatch.

Oddly this is a downgrade from the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which featured a 590mAh battery. Though out of the ordinary, we have seen Samsung lower the megapixels of some of its smartphone cameras in the past.

Samsung will likely reveal its Galaxy Watch 6 series this coming August.

Via: 9to5Google, SamMobile