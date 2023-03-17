The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal loves Canada so much that he’s rocking Calgary socks

Just a few days ago, Pedro Pascal raved once again about Canada on the Oscars’ red carpet.

Now, we’re seeing that love in action. After TMZ snagged some shots of The Last of Us star leaving a Starbucks in Hollywood, people were naturally examining his fit. Some eagle-eyed viewers soon noticed that Pascal was wearing none other than Canadian socks — specifically, a pair repping Calgary.

Friday Sock Co., the Calgary-based company behind the socks, even took to Instagram to give Pascal a shoutout:

Taking a closer look at the deliberately mismatched socks, one features Calgary Tower while the other sports the Scotiabank Saddledome. They’re available in both men’s and women’s variants for $16.95 on Friday Sock Co’s website so you, too, can be stylish like Pascal.

Over the course of The Last of Us promotional tour, Pascal made no secret of his love for Canada. After all, he spent an entire year in Alberta shooting the series. Speaking to MobileSyrup, Pascal even said it was “essential” to film there, praising the province for its landscapes and crew members. He also gave a special shoutout to Canmore, a “magical little town” that stood in for Jackson, Wyoming in the series’ sixth episode.

During that Oscars chat, Pascal suggested that Season 2 of the series will also film in Alberta, although HBO has yet to give official confirmation. At the same time, creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin confirmed that they’re developing multiple seasons to fully adapt The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us is now streaming on Crave. If you need more Pascal in your life, here’s where you can stream several of his other shows and movies in Canada. We’ve also rounded up some other post-apocalyptic dramas to stream in Canada.

Image credit: Lionsgate

Source: TMZ Via: Daily Hive