Hyundai reveals Canadian Ioniq 6 pricing starts at $54,999

As far as electric vehicles (EVs) go, few are as anticipated as Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 sedan.

While hands-ons with the EV and other details surrounding the car have been available online for months — including the fact that it’s the company’s second vehicle built on its well-reviewed Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) — its actual cost in Canada has been unknown until now.

Below is the pricing for each Ioniq 6 model in Canada:

Preferred RWD Long Range (18-inch wheels) (581km range): $54,999

Preferred AWD long Range (18-inch wheels) (509km range): $57,999

Preferred AWD Long Range Ultimate Pkg (20-inch wheels) (435km range): $63,999

Freight and PDI: $1,925

The Ioniq 6’s price means only the RWD qualifies for the Federal EV incentive, while in Quebec, all versions of the car are eligible for the provincial rebate.

This cost places the Ioniq 6 roughly $3,347 above the MRSP for the base-level Ioniq 5 (the 2023 Ioniq 5 costs $51,652). That said, some Hyundai dealers are charging a premium for the Ioniq 5 when they actually have the vehicle in stock given there’s a wait time of two years and above for orders.

On that note, it’s not surprising Hyundai hasn’t revealed a specific release date for the Ioniq 6 since the Ioniq 5 is already difficult to find in Canada. However, with the pricing now revealed, the EV’s official release is likely just a few months away.

It’s unclear what specific features each version of the car will offer, but the following are available across all Ioniq 6 models (and are similar to standard Ioniq 5 features):

800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging

Battery pre-heater, charge prep

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Highway Drive Assist (HDA), Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Power trunk

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Power flush door handles

18-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 tires

Column-mounted Shift-By-Wire (SBW)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with interactive pixel lights

12.3-inch LCD cluster display

12.3-inch infotainment system with navigation

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Front USB (Type-A) input/charging

Centre console mounted dual USB charging (Type-C)

Dual rear USB (Type-C) charging

Bluelink Connected Car Services for a period of three years

Over-the-Air update capability

While the Ioniq 6’s aesthetic is unique, it’s difficult not to be disappointed that Hyundai ditched the more blocky aesthetic of the Ioniq 5 for a Tesla-like rounded look (in this sense, the design reminds me of the Kia EV 6). That said, the inside of the car seems to have a lot in common with the Ioniq 5, including its 12.3-inch screen, recognizable wheel and sizable centre console.

MobileSyrup will have more on the Ioniq 6 in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Hyundai

Source: Hyundai