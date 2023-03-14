Microsoft signs 10-year deal to bring Xbox, Activision Blizzard games to PC streaming platform

Microsoft has signed a 10-year deal to bring its PC games to Ukrainian cloud gaming company Boosteroid’s platform.

The Redmond, Washington-based company says this will include existing and future Xbox games, as well as Activision Blizzard titles, should its acquisition of the Call of Duty publisher be approved.

Boosteroid says it’s the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world with more than four million global users. Despite the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Boosteroid also says it’s continued to see growth in the past 13 months. Some of the markets it serves beyond its native Ukraine include the U.S., U.K., France and Italy. It remains to be seen whether the partnership with Microsoft might push Boosteroid to expand into Canada.

This is the latest 10-year game licensing deal that Xbox has signed in an effort to get approval for its Activision Blizzard deal. This includes similar decade-long agreements with the likes of Nintendo and Nvidia. While Microsoft has said it’s willing to make a similar commitment with Sony, the Japanese tech giant has been trying to block the deal by arguing that it’s anti-competitive. Most recently, the company expressed concerns that Xbox would give PlayStation inferior versions of games like Call of Duty to prop up its own hardware and services.

Source: Microsoft