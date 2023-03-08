PlayStation ‘Retro and Remasters’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

PlayStation’s ‘Retro and Remasters’ sale discounts several games, including Resident Evil 3, God of War III Remastered, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and more. The sale runs until March 22nd.
Here are some of the titles available on sale:
- Resident Evil 3: now $12.49, was $49.99
- God of War III Remastered: now $9.99, was $19.99 (also available with PS Plus Premium)
- The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone: now $7.49, was $14.99 (also available with PS Plus Premium)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard: now $10.79, was $26.99 (also available with PS Plus Extra)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition: now $5.99, was $39.99
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen: now $6.39, was $39.99
- Batman: Return to Arkham: now $7.49, was $29.99
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate: now $26.7, was $53.49
- Final Fantasy VII: now $10.74, was $21.49 (also available with PS Plus Extra)
Find the full list of games on sale here.