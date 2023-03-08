Call of Duty: Mobile expected to be ‘phased out’ once Warzone Mobile launches

Call of Duty: Mobile will likely be “phased out” after Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile releases.

The news comes from none other than Microsoft as part of a larger piece for U.K. regulators in regard to its pending acquisition of Call of Duty owner Activision Blizzard. According to Microsoft, Call of Duty: Mobile “is expected to be phased out over time with the launch of Warzone Mobile” everywhere except China.

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the biggest mobile games on the market, having topped 650 million downloads last year. However, the free-to-play Warzone brand has also been popular on consoles and PC, so it makes sense that Activision wants to tap into it on mobile.

Warzone Mobile is set to release sometime later this year. Of course, “phased out over time” doesn’t mean that Call of Duty: Mobile will immediately go away later this year, but regardless, it’s worth keeping in mind if you’re an active player.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has been working hard to get its Activision Blizzard acquisition approved in the U.K. As part of its efforts to squash anti-competition concerns, the company has signed long-term deals with the likes of Nintendo and Nvidia on Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty. While Sony has been trying to block the deal, Reuters reported last week that it’s expected to get approved in the U.K. thanks to these agreements.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard

Source: Microsoft