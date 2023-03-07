Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a listed for all-time low prices

If you’re looking to upgrade to a capable smartphone but don’t want to break the bank, Google’s latest Pixel 7 promotion is worth considering.

Google currently has the Pixel 7 listed for an all-time low price, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘arandomguy.’

The cheapest Google has ever listed the Pixel 7 was for $649 back in January. The device is currently available to purchase from the Google Store for $599.99, $200 off from the regular $799 price.

Additionally, the cheaper Pixel 6a is also available for an all-time low price of $399, marking a $200 discount off the regular $599 price.

Learn more about the two devices via the links below:

Source: RedFlagDeals user ‘arandomguy’