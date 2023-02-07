NFL and DAZN Group announce new 10-year deal for Canada starting in 2023

The National Football League (NFL) and DAZN Group have confirmed that a new 10-year deal is in place. Starting with the 2023 season, a decade-long commitment will see NFL season and the Super Bowl available to stream in Canada.

DAZN offers on-demand streaming options for NFL Game Pass International. This platform secures a way for those outside of the U.S. to turn into every NFL matchup throughout the regular season. Games held in the postseason are also available. This includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and an extensive library of NFL Films and NFL Media Programming.

DAZN is largely considered one of the lesser-known streaming services in Canada. However, around this time of year, the demand for streaming options surges as the Super Bowl draws near. This is likely to be the case again as Super Bowl LVII is around the corner. Cable broadcasts for the NFL remain secure by Bell Media. Therefore, cable cutters typically turn to DAZN for a way to tune in each year.

On top of being an option in Canada, DAZN is a “leading digital sports platform” in Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Japan, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. DAZN is accessible on a variety of devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and consoles.

DAZN is available in Canada for $24.99 per month.

Image credit: DAZN

Source: NFL Via: iPhone in Canada