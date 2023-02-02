Best Buy’s new Happy Hour sale with customer-voted products live now

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Happy Hour’ sale with items that have been voted by shoppers on a limited-time discount.

The sale starts today, Thursday, February 2nd, at 3pm ET/12pm PT, and will end later today at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Vankyo – Leisure E30TB Wireless Native 1080P Full HD Projector with Bonus 100-inch Screen: $199.99 (save $200)

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for 60″ – 70″ TVs: $249.99 (save $70)

Costway TV Stand Entertainment Center for TV’s up to 65” with Sliding Mesh Doors: $199.99 (save $125)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Grey: $229.99 (save $270)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $229.99 (save $270)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $229.99 (save $270)

Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $59.99 (save $40)

American Tourister Exoline 3-Piece Hard Side Expandable Luggage Set – Black: $249.99 (save $450)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.