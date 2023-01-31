OnePlus took a page from Samsung’s playbook for rumoured foldable names

OnePlus appears to have taken a page out of Samsung’s playbook when picking names for its upcoming foldable devices.

The company reportedly trademarked the names ‘OnePlus V Fold’ and ‘OnePlus V Flip’ in China, as shared by Mukul Sharma on Twitter (via Android Police).

Along with the names, Sharma said that OnePlus had begun internal testing of at least one of the devices in several regions, including Europe.

OnePlus V Fold

OnePlus V Flip

monikers have already been trademarked by the brand.

The internal testing of (at least) one of these has begun in several regions, including Europe, as per my source.#OnePlus #OnePlusVFold #OnePlusVFlip pic.twitter.com/f3jMgoQ89x — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 29, 2023

These names are very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, which are now on their fourth iteration, with rumours about the fifth already circulating.

Assuming OnePlus took inspiration from more than just Samsung’s names, the two devices in question here will likely be a handset that folds out into a tablet-size devices (the V Fold) and a handset that flips open into a smartphone-size device (the V Flip). Moreover, the ‘V’ arguably better represents how these devices fold than Samsung’s ‘Z.’

Anyway, it’s worth keeping in mind that these are rumours and, even if OnePlus did trademark the names, it doesn’t mean the company will launch foldables anytime soon. Companies have a tendency the nab trademarks and patents for things even if there aren’t immediate plans to make those products.

And, as Android Police pointed out, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau previously said foldables had too many shortcomings. Of course, Lau could have had a change of heart since then (and OnePlus did tease images of a hinge last year).

Rumours aside, the next big device coming from OnePlus will be the OnePlus 11, set to launch at a February 7th event.

Source: @stufflistings Via: Android Police