Minister Rodriguez selects Bram Abramson as CRTC’s Ontario commissioner

The Minister of Canadian Heritage has appointed Bram Abramson as Ontario’s Regional Commissioner at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Abramson is a lawyer with 20 years of experience in the communications and technology sectors. According to his Linkedin profile, this position is not Abramson’s first at the CRTC. He was a senior financial analyst at the organization between 2002 and 2004. He also served as chief legal counsel for TekSavvy between 2014 and 2017.

“Bram Abramson’s extensive experience in law and telecommunications will be a great asset in his role,” Minister Pablo Rodriguez said.

Abramson will start his five-year term on February 15th and work alongside the newly elected commission chair Vicky Eatrides.

Image credit: Dwayne Brown/ Canadian Heritage

Source: Canadian Heritage