New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2023

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada.

Highlights include the 25th season of South Park, Orphan First Kill (pictured) and Boys in Blue. See below for the full list:

February 1st

The Challenge (Season 1)

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn (special)

That Girl Lay (Season 1)

February 2nd

South Park (Season 25)

February 3rd

As Seguidoras (The Followers) (Season 1)

Infamously in Love

Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)

Stepping Into Love

February 7th

Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)

Coach Carter

A Crime on the Bayou

House of Lies (all seasons)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Polyamory (all seasons)

Selma

SpongeBob SquarePants (new episode block)

Vanilla Sky

February 8th

Oasis — There We Were… Now Here We Are (special)

February 10th

At Midnight

Boys in Blue (docuseries)

Orphan: First kill

February 14th

American Gigolo (1980)

Failure to Launch

Gigolos (all seasons)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

La La Land

The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)

United States of Tara (all seasons)

February 17th

Run & Gun

February 21st

Hell of High Water

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery

Sicario

Winchester

Wind River

Young Dylan (new episode block)

Ze Network (Season 1)

February 22nd

Oasis — 10 Years of Noise and Confusion: Live at Barrowlands (Special)

February 23rd

The Infernal Machine

February 24th

Margaux

Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effect (Special)

Resistance: 1942

February 25th

The Challenge: UK (Season 1)

February 28th

I, Tonya

Interstellar

No Escape

The Loudest Voice

Santiago of the Seas (new episode block)

100 Things to Do Before High School

The Wolf of Wall Street

