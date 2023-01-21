Get the Beats Studio Buds $50 off at Best Buy with this coupon code

Best Buy Canada is offering a $50 off coupon code for the Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Buds.

Regularly available for $189.99, the headphones would cost you $139.99 after the coupon, marking a 26 percent discount on the truly-wireless earbuds.

It’s worth noting that the coupon is only applicable on the ‘Red,’ ‘Black,’ and ‘White‘ colourways of the Studio Buds. Other colours, including ‘Ocean Blue,’ ‘Moon Grey,’ and ‘Sunset Pink’ are not offered under the coupon.

The coupon code for the $50 discount is STUDIO50, and it needs to be applied in the ‘review your order’ of checkout. Once you fill in the payment details and click through to the next step, the space for the code the discount summary will appear.

Also worth noting is that the code is only valid until Sunday, January 22nd, at 2:59am ET or until quantities last, whichever is earlier.

Learn more about the buds here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Best Buy