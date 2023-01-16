Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 reported to sport 108MP Camera Sensor

Samsung is preparing to launch its Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event on February 1st, but that doesn’t mean work on the company’s other flagships has come to a halt.

Samsung is developing its next generation of foldables, and according to rumours, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is set to receive a massive camera upgrade.

The information comes from Vietnamese publication The Pixel (via 9to5Google). Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will debut with a 108-megapixel camera sensor, similar to the one found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and dual-pixel auto focus, as well as an f/1.7 aperture and a 26mm equivalent focal length. Additionally, the upcoming device is also expected to have a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens.

Further, the report also suggests that the Z Fold 5 will feature a S-Pen slot to store/charge the stylus when not in use. Note, the Z Fold 4 does not feature a slot for the S-Pen.

From what we know so far about the device, Samsung is trying to make the Z Fold 5’s display crease less visible. Samsung is reportedly using a “droplet” hinge for the Z Fold 5, which will allow the flagship to form a teardrop shape when closed, resulting in a less evident crease.

For more on Samsung’s foldables, check out our review of the Fold 4 and Flip 4.

Source: The Pixel Via: 9to5Google