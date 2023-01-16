Koodo emailing customers about $5/mo bill increase starting in February

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo is raising prices again for some customers. In a recent email sent to some Koodo customers obtained by MobileSyrup, Koodo said customers would see a $5/mo increase starting on the February bill.

The email reads as follows:

“As mentioned on your January bill, the monthly service charge for the above lines on your account will increase by $5/month. You’ll start to see this monthly increase on your February bill.”

This is the second such price increase in just six months — at the end of July 2022, Koodo said “a small number of Koodo customers on select legacy rate plans will see a $5 increase on their next billing cycle.”

MobileSyrup has reached out to Koodo for more details about this latest price increase and to see if it similarly targets customers on legacy rate plans.

Thanks Lisa!