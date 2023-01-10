Samsung S23 Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for February 1

Samsung is holding an in-person event for its 2023 Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 1st. The event will be at 10am PT (1pm ET), and the company will show off its highly anticipated S23 series.

Here is what Samsung’s press site says about the event. “A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond. The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s considered epic.”

The S23 series has been highly leaked over the past couple of months.

Here are some of the specs for the rumoured S23 Ultra, the main flagship of the event.

The phone will sport a QHD+ 3088 x 1440-pixel resolution, 8GB/12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage, four rear cameras with 200-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 10x optical zoom.

Further, Samsung’s flagship will feature Bluetooth, USB-C, a gyrosensor, a proximity sensor, a light sensor, an under-display fingerprint reader, face recognition and a 4,855mAh battery, which will be marketed as a 5,000mAh battery. The handset should also come in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cotton Flower,’ ‘Misty Lilac,’ and Botanic Green, which seems to be the colour the company is highlighting this year.

Finally, the phone should host a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The other handsets will lack the higher quality display, four cameras, it’s primary shooter will not have a 200-megapixel sensor, they will come in smaller sizes, and won’t have such a large battery. However, you can still expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for us Canadian users.

We’ll learn more at the event on February 1st.