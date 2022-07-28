‘Small number’ of Koodo customers to get $5/mo bill increase in August

Telus flanker brand Koodo has emailed some customers to warn them of an incoming price increase. According to the email, Koodo will increase the monthly service charge for some customers by $5/mo starting on their August bill.

“As we mentioned on your July bill, the monthly service charge for the above lines on your account will increase by $5/month. You’ll start to see this monthly increase on your August bill,” the email reads. In a statement to MobileSyrup, Koodo clarified the details of the increase:

“Beginning in August, a small number of Koodo customers on select legacy rate plans will see a $5 increase on their next billing cycle. We do not take the decision to increase the cost of services lightly and recognize this increase has an impact on our customers. Of note, affected customers may choose to take advantage of any of our in-market plans, all on Canada’s largest and fastest 4G LTE network coast to coast.”

It’s not clear how many Koodo customers are included in that “small number,” but any Koodo subscribers with a legacy plan should keep an eye out for incoming price hikes.

The Koodo customer that shared the email with MobileSyrup is on an older promotional plan Koodo offered a few years ago with 50GB of data. (Anecdotally, something similar happened to me after switching to a Bell win-back offer — almost a year later, they upped the price of the plan by $3/mo).

As usual, telcos give and take. Koodo recently rolled out new $60/15GB and $65/20GB plans, which are a little better than what the carrier had before. Before that, the provider sent emails to some customers offering them 5GB of free bonus monthly data.

In May, Koodo upped the cost of its tab plans by $4/mo, and in April, it increased the cost of U.S. and international roaming packages.