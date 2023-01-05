Amazon offers deep discounts on tech in latest ‘New Year, now you’ sale

Amazon Canada is making the most of 2023 with its latest sale, dubbed “New Year, now you!” This sale offers deep discounts that include “up to 50 percent off electronics, toys, home, fashion,” and basically anything else on the online retailer.
Here are some of the best tech deals:
- Up to 45% off Echo Show Devices
- Up to 39% off Echo Devices
- Up to 16% off Apple MacBooks, iPads, & Watches
- Meta Quest 2 for $529
- Up to 18% off Sony OLED and Premium TVs
- Up to 44% off Select Sony Headphones
- Up to 33% off JBL Headphones and Speakers
- Up to 48% off Sennheiser headphones & earbuds
- Up to 38% off Bose headphones, earbuds & speakers
- Up to 25% off Google Pixel Phones,Buds,Watch and More
- Up to 35% off Samsung TVs, Sound bars and Projectors
- Up to 27% off Fitbit Fitness & Health Inspire 3 Trackers, Versa 3 Smartwatch
- Up to 25% off Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Trackers, Versa 4 Smartwatches
Source: Amazon Canada