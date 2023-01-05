Dirac and BlackBerry QNX collaborating to improve audio performance in vehicles

Dirac and BlackBerry QNX are working together to optimize sound performance in car cabins.

Dirac is a digital software development company based in Sweden. The two companies will integrate the Dirac Opteo Professional solution with the QNX Acoustics Management Platform, an audio solution part of BlackBerry QNX.

The partnership will make it easier for automakers to perform digital sound system upgrades in high-end vehicles, applying it to vehicle lineups, Lars Carlsson, Dirac’s vice-president and head of business development automotive audio, said.

“High-quality audio can be challenging for automakers to perfect across entire line-ups, but, with the new Dirac-enabled QNX audio framework, manufacturers can quickly and easily upgrade any vehicle’s sound system with enhanced performance,” Carlsson said.

In a press release, the companies say they’ve begun implementing the platform in a “high-end electric vehicle from a leading European manufacturer” but did not provide specifics.

Image credit: Dirac