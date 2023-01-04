Lego’s 2023 Mario sets feature some lesser-known characters

We’ve seen Lego’s Mario-themed sets in the past, but they’ve primarily focused on the franchise’s pivotal characters, like Bowser, Mario, Peach and Yoshi.
Now, Lego’s 2023 Mario sets introduce some of the lesser-known characters from the franchise, including the likes of the ice-ball-flinging Fliprus, baby Penguins, Wendy the Koopaling, and more.
In total, there are seven new sets ranging from $7.99 to $84.99. Check them out below:
- Character Packs – Series 6: $7.99
- Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper Expansion Set: $19.99
- Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World Expansion Set: $34.99
- Lava Wave Ride Expansion Set: $44.99
- Peach’s Garden Balloon Ride Expansion Set: $64.99
- Creativity Toolbox Maker Set: $79.99
- Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set: $84.99
Elsewhere, fans of the Mario franchise are in for a treat in 2023. The Super Mario Bros. movie starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Seth Rogen is set to hit North American theatres on April 7th, 2023.
Check out the upcoming movie’s second trailer here.
Image credit: Lego
Source: Lego