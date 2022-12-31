What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in January 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in January.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in January.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

L.A’s Finest: Season 1-2 (January 4th)

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5 (January 26th)

Good Burger (January 31st)

Leaving Prime Video

Maid in Manhattan (January 1st)

Fury (January 1st)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (January 1st)

Zombieland (January 1st)

Catch and Release (January 1st)

Bing (January 6th)

Parks and Recreation (January 8th)

A Quiet Place Part II (January 13th)

Being Erica (January 14th)

Nancy Drew (January 21st)

Charmed (January 28th)

Here’s what’s leaving Crave

Ted (January 5th)

Doctor Who: seasons 1-13 (January 6th)

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (January 6th)

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctors (January 6th)

Death of A Ladies Man (January 11th)

The American President (January 14th)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Do It (January 20th)

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself (January 20th)

Friday (January 23rd)

Love & Basketball (January 23rd)

In The Heights (January 27th)

Percy (January 28th)

Like A House on Fire (January 29th)

42 (January 31st)

Above the Rim (January 31st)

All My Life (January 31st)

Antwone Fisher (January 31st)

ATL (January 31st)

Baggage Claim (January 31st)

Beverly Hills Cop (January 31st)

The Birth of A Nation (January 31st)

Blade (January 31st)

Blade II (January 31st)

Blade: Trinity (January 31st)

Brown Sugar (January 31st)

The Chronicles Of Riddick: Pitch Black (January 31st)

Drumline (January 31st)

Forrest Gump (January 31st)

Half Brothers (January 31st)

The Hate U Give (January 31st)

House Party (January 31st)

Human Nature (January 31st)

I Think I Love My life (January 31st)

Jigsaw (January 31st)

The Journals of Knud Rasmussen (January 31st)

The Last Days of Disco (January 31st)

Lennox Lewis: The Untold Stories (January 31st)

Mean Girls (January 31st)

Logan Lucky (January 31st)

Menace II Society (January 31st)

New Jack City (January 31st)

Notorious (January 31st)

The Nutty Professor (January 31st)

Open Water (January 31st)

Out of Sight (January 31st)

Passenger 57 (January 31st)

Public Enemies (January 31st)

Radical Obsession (January 31st)

The Secret Life of Bees (January 31st)

Selma (January 31st)

Soul Food (January 31st)

Titanic (January 31st)

Trigger Point (January 31st)

A United Kingdom (January 31st)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (January 31st)

Image Credit: IMBD