Ransomware attack at SickKids impacting patient wait times

A ransomware attack at the Hospital for Sick Children is leading to longer patient wait times.

Teams are facing delays in accessing lab and imaging results, and it could be weeks before systems are back to functioning at a normal pace.

“Clinical and operational teams are implementing backup procedures for systems that are not yet accessible,” the hospital says in a December 22nd statement.

The Toronto hospital says it became aware of the attack on December 18th and was prepared to quickly handle the evolving situation.

“SickKids has been preparing for attacks of this nature and mobilized quickly to mitigate potential impacts to the continuity of care. We have rapidly engaged with third-party expert organizations and law enforcement to bring a resolution to the situation as quickly as possible.”

There’s no evidence the breach impacted personal information.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: SickKids