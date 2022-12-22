fbpx
Samuel L. Jackson celebrates birthday in horny jail after liking porn on Twitter

Hey, he's only human

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Dec 22, 20227:02 PM EST
Horny Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet… From Star Wars and Marvel to Jurassic Park and Pulp Fiction, the man is something of a living legend.

But the internet was reminded this week that at the end of the day, Jackson is still only human.

On Wednesday, December 21st, the third highest-grossing actor of all time was celebrating his 74th birthday as one normally would — by watching porn on Twitter. How do we know? Because screenshots and videos captured Jackson’s public, verified account liking explicit, NSFW videos.

While Jackson has since unliked these posts, people have nonetheless still had some amusing responses:

Some even pointed out that Jackson once admitted to liking anime and manga porn, better known as hentai.

Jackson hasn’t addressed these events on social media, but regardless, it’s quite the funny situation. While it’s possible that someone else running Jackson’s account got a little carried away, it’s undoubtedly more entertaining to imagine him sneaking away from some baller Beverly Hills birthday party look at Twitter porn.

Stars — they’re just like us!

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

